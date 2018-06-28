Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Pupils from Upton-By-Chester High School acted as representatives in Parliament for the 175,000 strong Send My Friend to School youth campaign to Make School Safe for children around the world.

Schools should be safe havens for children. But unfortunately for millions of children around the world, school can be a place of violence and danger, with 246 million children experiencing violence at school every year.

That’s why over 175,000 young people across the UK are taking part in Send My Friend to School’s campaign to Make Schools Safe. They have been creating eye-catching paper safety signs for their MPs to send a sign to the Government that schools must be safe for every child.

Amelia and Emily from Upton High School were selected from lots of applicants to become Send My Friend Campaign Champions.

On Wednesday, June 20, alongside 22 others they took the message of the campaign right to the heart of government through a Parliament Action Day – meeting with local MP Chris Matheson as well as other parliamentarians and ministers.

Amelia said: “It is an honour to represent young people from across the UK and speak up for the millions of children around the world who are missing out on getting a safe education.”

Emily added: “My favourite part was when we went to the door of Downing Street and handed in a photobook showing all the campaigning activity from around the country.”

Karen Smale, a teacher at Upton High, said: “It has been a brilliant opportunity to learn about how change happens. The voice of young people is very powerful. This is education at its best. I am really proud of Amelia and Emily, they have done an excellent job of being Send My friend to School Champions and it doesn’t stop here! We may even have future MP’s in the making!”

Campaigns manager for Send My Friend to School Ema Jackson said: “Quality education is empowering and transformative: it prepares young people for life and helps them reach their full potential. It has a central role in making the world more peaceful and prosperous.

“For this to happen schools need to be safe – places where young people are able to learn and thrive. In the UK we often take this principle for granted, but unfortunately millions of children around the world are at risk of harm simply by trying to receive an education. So I am delighted that Amelia and Emily at Upton-by-Chester High School are engaging with Chris Matheson MP to demand the UK makes school safe everywhere.”

All schools are invited to get involved with the Send My Friend campaign – visit sendmyfriend.org for a free teaching resource pack with everything needed to take action on this important issue.