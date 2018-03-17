Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Students at Upton-by-Chester High School have been learning more about Fairtrade during Fairtrade Fortnight.

Pupils on the Fairtrade Action Team met Marcial Quinteros – a member of Coobana which is a Fairtrade banana co-operative in Panama.

This event was hosted by Waitrose, Chester and gave Upton students the opportunity to see the range of Fairtrade produce available at Waitrose including bananas from Marcial Quinteros’ plantation.

Marcial answered students’ questions regarding how Fairtrade had transformed his family’s life and benefitted his community. He stated that without the backing of his Fairtrade Co-operative he would not have been able to support his daughter going to university, nor his community’s project to conserve and protect turtles. He shared his hopes and stated the importance of Fairtrade for future generations.

On behalf of the students, Becky and William wanted to say thank you to Mrs Blain and assistant food services manager Sam Mroczek at Waitrose and ‘Gracias’ to Marcial Quinteros for sharing his experiences and explaining the difference that we can all make by choosing to support ethical products.

As a FairAchiever school awareness and promotion of Fairtrade is included throughout the year not just during Fairtrade fortnight.

Second deputy head at Upton-by-Chester High School Sylvie Beuzit said: “It has been an amazing opportunity for students to meet a banana producer whose working conditions had vastly improved thanks to Fairtrade.

“It has developed their awareness of global trade and how simple shopping choices can make a huge difference to farmers, their families and communities.”