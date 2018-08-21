Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Summer was celebrated in glorious style when Upton Horticultural Society held their seasonal show.

A wide variety of flowers, fruit, vegetables, floral art and home produce was on display at the village hall in Heath Road.

Peter Carman, show secretary, remarked that the ‘overall number of entries was down on last year but gardeners who entered did exceptionally well keeping standards so high given the hot and dry summer we’ve had’.

Jeff Formstone, a longstanding committee member of the society, presented the awards and said: “Growing conditions had been difficult but gardeners had met the challenge with much effort and dedication.”

John White was presented with The David Miln President’s Challenge Cup for most points in the show and The Mrs Frank Morris Challenge Cup for vegetables.

Susan Reading was presented with The Reg L Barnett Challenge Cup for fruit.

David Clegg received The John Steward Hutton Challenge Cup for his roses and rosette for best exhibit in the section.

For their dahlias, Jeff Formstone was awarded The Herbert Wilkinson Dahlia Shield and Rita Critchley received The John Pritchard Dahlia Challenge Cup.

Winners for floral art were Rita Critchley awarded The Sydney Levy Challenge Cup and Peter Carman received the rosette for best exhibit.

Jeff Formstone received The Allen Hurst Summer Show Challenge Cup in the garden flower and foliage section.

Rita Critchley received The Mr and Mrs J R C Lumley Challenge Cup and rosette for best exhibit for her pot plants.

Sue Dobbing was presented with The Mrs C Norman and Miss E M Main Challenge Cup for her preserves while Helen Gardiner received the rosette for best in section.

The society welcomes new members to come along to the meetings held on the first Wednesday of each month in Upton Village Hall with a different speaker and topic to engage everyone’s interest in gardening.

The next meeting is on September 5 at 7.30pm with a talk titled In the Shade by Jacqueline Iddon.

For details see www.uptonhorticulturalsociety.co.uk .