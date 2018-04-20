Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Upton-by-Chester Parish Council has announced that it has been awarded a grant by the War Memorials Trust as part of its commemoration of the centenary of the Great War.

The award is less than the £10,000 that had originally been applied for, but there has been a huge demand for this very popular scheme.

The money may only be spent on specific items, which excludes re-engraving of the memorial lettering and work on the memorial garden.

However, some of the gardening work involved has already been undertaken by councillors and residents and it may be possible to re-apply for funding when the current scheme is completed.

Upton Parish Council would like to thank both B&Q and The Royal British Legion for their generosity in providing the plants.

The work is to be carried out by Recclesia, historic building conservation specialists &consultants, which was the firm successful in the bidding undertaken by Donald Insall Associates on behalf of Upton Parish Council.

Cllr Jean Evans researched the project on behalf of UPC with the help of other councillors and residents.

The land at Upton Cross was generously provided by Sir Philip Egerton, who lost his two sons in the war.

Some interesting documents in Cheshire Archives revealed that Upton Parish Council resolved to provide £5 towards providing a tea for Upton schoolchildren and a further £2 for sports prizes, in connection with the peace celebrations.