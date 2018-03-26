Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sixth form students at Upton-by- Chester High School have raised more than £3,000 during a week of fundraising activities in aid of The Clatterbridge Cancer Charity and the Little Princess Trust.

The Clatterbridge Cancer Charity was chosen overwhelmingly from a selection of good causes following a vote by sixth form students.

Proposer Katie Chisholm was delighted it was selected as The Clatterbridge Cancer Charity supports the centre which is dedicated to transforming the care of cancer patients and does exceptional work, made possible by the help of donations.

Sixth former Cody Fenlon raised over £100 by shaving her head and then donated her hair to the Little Princess Trust which provides real hair wigs to children and young adults who have sadly lost their own hair due to illnesses.

Fundraising activities included a cute and cuddly onesie day, staff karaoke, sponge the teacher, students verses teachers sports competitions and a fancy dress day.

Head of sixth form Wendy Gordon would like to congratulate the Sixth Form Leadership Team for their tremendous hard work.

The sixth form leadership team said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who supported the events to make the week a success and raise such an incredible amount for a charity close to our hearts.”