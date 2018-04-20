The video will start in 8 Cancel

Cheshire Constabulary have given an update on the condition of a man and a woman taken to hospital following a serious incident being investigated by detectives.

Police and paramedics turned up in force at a semi-detached property in Sealand Road , Chester , from about 8.45am today (Friday, April 20).

A woman was airlifted to Aintree Hospital in Liverpool. A man, who suffered serious injuries, was taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital .

A police spokesman said in a short statement: “A 73-year-old woman is now in a serious but stable condition in hospital and a 59-year-old man is also in a serious but stable condition in hospital.”

Officers are expected to interview the casualties when they are well enough to talk.

The Chronicle understands the casualties are known to each other and are both suffering from stab wounds but this has not been officially confirmed. There was evidence of blood stains on an upstairs window.

Sealand Road was temporarily shut this morning while the emergency services dealt with the incident but it later reopened.

Uniformed and plain clothes officers were called to the scene which remains cordoned off. At its height there were about seven police cars, two rapid response vehicles and two ambulances. Crime scene investigators have forensically examined the scene.

Police are keen to speak to anyone in the area at the time who may have seen something significant which could assist with their enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cheshire police on 101 quoting IML 41245, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.