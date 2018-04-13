Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Everyone has heard about the infamous Rolling Stones gig at Chester when the band had to escape along the rooftop of the ABC Cinema to avoid being mobbed by hordes of screaming fans.

But did you know that their performance at the city's Royalty Theatre earlier that year provoked just as much hysteria?

Chester History & Heritage Centre have uncovered some newspaper coverage from what was either the Cheshire Observer or the Chester Courant, describing the 'beat mad screamers' who descended on the Royalty gig on Saturday, April 18 1964 with their support band 'Some People', and there are also some previously unseen pictures of the night itself.

'Casual almost to the point of disinterest - unruffled and unmoved by the screams of their enthusiastic fans', the band surely couldn't have known what they were letting themselves in for as they faced the mob of hysterical teenagers who had turned out for the gig.

According to the newspaper: "Schoolgirls and their boyfriends tried every device they knew to get into the theatre - trying windows and the stage door and when they were unsuccessful they screamed all the more.

"The Stones were not interested in talking to reporters and fans were so wild that the house lights had to be put up to 'dampen their ardour."

"It was rather horrifying to see how the Stones affected the spectators and some of their wildest fans were not much beyond the Cowboys and Indians."

And although things didn't get quite as raucous as the next time the band would come to Chester the following September, the crowd still required some intervention from the police.

"The reception for the Stones was the most enthusiastic ever seen at the theatre," the newspaper said. "When they finished their act the audience screamed and called for more and afterwards, anyone leaving the theatre took their lives into their hands.

"A colleague who tried leaving by orthodox means had to hasten back to the safety of the stage when the beat mad screamers seemed likely to trample him down in their efforts to meet the Stones.

"Luckily though, Chester police were marvellous and managed to control the teenagers."

