Police are appealing for information following an unprovoked attack which left a man with a broken jaw, fractured chin and cheek bone.

Cheshire Constabulary have just released details about the incident which happened in Blacon about 8pm on Friday, May 25.

A 27-year-old local man was walking through the alleyway between Blacon Avenue and Wordsworth Crescent when he was approached by an unknown man.

This man subsequently assaulted the victim, repeatedly hitting him in the face.

The victim was taken to Aintree Hospital where he had surgery on his jaw. He has since been discharged and is now recovering at home.

Police describe the suspect as a white man, approximately 35-years-old, 5”6’ to 5”7’ tall, of large build, with short curly brown hair and a distinctive pointed beard. He was wearing a black Nike tracksuit.

PC Rebecca Lawson said: “The victim in this case sustained serious injuries and has been left extremely shaken as a result of his ordeal.

“The assault was totally unprovoked and we are committed to doing all that we can to trace the person responsible.

“The alleyway where the attack took place is often used as a shortcut for residents visiting the nearby convenience store, and I believe that there may have been people in the area at the time of the incident who may be able to assist with our investigation.

“I urge anyone with any information, no matter how small, to contact the team here at Chester on 101 quoting incident number 18100156398.”

Information can also be passed anonymously, via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.