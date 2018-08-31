Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The University of Chester is once again opening the doors to some of its most historic buildings as part of this September’s Heritage Open Days.

Heritage Open Days celebrate England’s fantastic architecture and culture by offering free access to properties that are usually closed to the public or normally charge for admission. Properties of every age, type and size in Chester and the Cheshire West area are opened, including churches, schools, halls, historic sites and historic buildings.

It is a once-a-year chance to discover hidden architectural treasures and enjoy a wide range of tours, events and activities which bring to life local history and culture and entrance is free.

Events at the university this year will include being able to see Victorian architecture on a pre-bookable tour of the University’s historic chapel and concluding at the John Douglas designed Vicarage.

Visitors will be provided with a short guide to relevant architectural features. The talk and tour takes place on Thursday, September 6 at 2.30pm.

A walking tour of the University’s Parkgate Road Campus will also take place on Sunday, September 9 from 12pm to 1pm meeting at Senate House, next to the Chapel on the corner of Cheyney Road and Parkgate Road. Starting with the newest developments, this historical walking tour will explain how the University’s Parkgate Road Campus developed over time.

The Chapel on the Parkgate Road Campus is also open from 11am to 4pm from Thursday, September 6 until Sunday, September 9.

The University’s Riverside Museum will be open on Thursday, September 6 and Saturday, September 9 from 10am to 4pm.

Based at the Riverside Campus on Castle Drive, it features curiosities from the world of medicine including an original letter from Florence Nightingale and the Returning Home exhibition on the First World War’s effects on health and social care.

For more information contact Roger Whiteley on 01244 511619 or email r.whiteley@chester.ac.uk

The university events are part of a much larger list of buildings open in the area to celebrate Heritage Open Days.

For more information and details on how to book, visit historyandheritage.westcheshiremuseums.co.uk/heritage-open-days.