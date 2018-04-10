Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Controversial plans to build 42 homes at the University of Law’s Christleton campus have been overwhelmingly rejected by Cheshire West and Chester Council planning committee.

ULaw always claimed the development would fund a relocation into the city centre from this September.

So it is unclear whether that move is now in jeopardy.

Plans were approved just last week for the university to operate from the One City Place office block by Chester Railway Station.

But councillors were unhappy about the impact of the Christleton housing scheme on the openness of the green belt setting even though the actual footprint would be no larger than what is already there.

And their unease surfaced despite a key objection by Sport England, who were concerned about safeguarding playing fields, being withdrawn.

The 42-homes plan would have comprised 14 apartments within the grade II-listed Christleton Hall and the erection of 27 dwellings as well as the replacement of what is currently the caretaker’s house.

But more than 100 objections were lodged against the housing proposal which went before CWaC’s planning committee on Tuesday with a recommendation for approval by council officers.

Councillors rejected it by 10 votes to one following a proposal to refuse by Cllr Eleanor Johnson (Con, Gowy).

She told the committee: “The bund which we saw on the edge of the car park to keep the noise from the A55 back is to be removed so these houses would have the full impact of the noise from the A55. There is no play provision on the site. Usually on a development like this there would be a play area.

“Yes, there is the walled garden which is there and part of that is to be allotments which we’ve been told by the developer could be for the community as well so the community are going to wander through the houses into the back of the area and have community use yet when it was put to the developer about making the playing fields community use that was a no go, which was a great shame.

“The schools in Christleton are full. If schools are full, they are full. So any children from the site are to be driven to other education facilities so they won’t be walking to schools, they will be driven to schools, which will exacerbate the car usage in the area.”

(Image: Rob Stratford)

Cllr Jill Houlbrook (Con, Upton), who seconded refusal, agreed: “Driving through Christleton and children walking to and from school and cyclists cycling down those narrow roads do take their lives in their hands at the best of times and when you’re trying to avoid the holes in the road as well. It’s really very difficult.”

She added: “Christleton is just not a village designed to have a lot of traffic moving through it and certainly not very large vehicles trying to build houses where they are actually not needed and on green belt land where they shouldn’t be in any case.”

Cllr Houlbrook suspected the sports fields might become redundant despite reassurances and she feared a similar situation to that in Clifton Drive, Chester, where permission was recently granted for homes to be built on the pitches.

“This is entirely the wrong development in entirely the wrong place,” added Cllr Houlbrook.

Earlier the meeting heard from a planning and heritage consultant working for Lichfields, on behalf of the applicants.

She said: “The University of Law opened its Chester centre in 1974 and has become an established institution in the city. They have recently secured planning permission to move to new premises at One City Place in the city centre.

“This is a positive step for the university and a significant investment for Chester. To enable this move the university is seeking to redevelop their existing campus at Christleton.

“We have worked very hard with your officers to ensure we have arrived at the best scheme for this site with the result that there are now no objections from statutory consultees or from the council’s internal departments.”

She said letters of support had been received including from the Urban Design Panel commending the enhancement of the listed buildings and the restoration of the walled garden, which would become a resource open to the local community.

The spokeswoman denied claims made by parish councillor Luke Henley who alleged the development would be ‘tantamount to creating a gated community in our midst’.