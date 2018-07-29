Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The University of Law has abandoned plans to move into a city centre office block with a commitment to remain at its Christleton base at least for the time-being.

In April plans to build 42 homes at the rural campus were overwhelmingly rejected by Cheshire West and Chester Council planning committee.

ULaw argued the development would fund its relocation into the city centre from this September which won’t now happen, it has been revealed.

This is despite the fact plans are already approved for the university to operate from the One City Place office block by Chester Railway Station.

A ULaw spokesperson said: “The University of Law will continue to operate from the Christleton premises whilst we consider our options for the future. Works are being carried out on the site this summer to upgrade and enhance the current premises for the students for the next academic year whilst we also work on opening our new location at The University of Liverpool.”

He said the opening in Liverpool represented a major expansion for ULaw in the North West.

The rejected 42-homes plan would have comprised 14 apartments within the grade II-listed Christleton Hall and the erection of 27 dwellings as well as the replacement of what is currently the caretaker’s house.

But more than 100 objections were lodged against the housing proposal which went before CWaC’s planning committee with a recommendation for approval by council officers.

However, councillors rejected it by 10 votes to one following a proposal to refuse by Cllr Eleanor Johnson (Con, Gowy) and seconded by Cllr Jill Houlbrook (Con, Upton).