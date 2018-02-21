Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The University of Law has gone back to plan A by applying for planning permission to move into One City Place by Chester Railway Station for a SECOND time.

It is selling its existing Christleton base for housing with a planning application lodged for a 42-homes scheme including the conversion of Christleton Hall to residential use.

The university, with eight centres across the country, had originally intended to occupy the first and second storeys of One City Place.

However, these floors are now unavailable and following a search that included Knights Court, the HQ building and the Steam Mill complex, the university has ended up back at One City Place.

A change-of-use planning application has now been lodged to convert part of the ground and fifth floors from an office into a nonresidential educational facility.

The supporting document states: “With regards to One City Place, planning permission was granted on 14th April 2016 for the use of the first and second floors as nonresidential educational establishment.

“This has effectively established the principle of development at the site.

“However, this permission was not implemented and that floorspace is now occupied as office space. The university has established an agreement with the current owners of One City Place to occupy part of the ground and fifth floors, subject to planning consent for change of use.”

The University of Law previously revealed its intention to relocate from Christleton into the city centre by September 2018 so the clock is ticking.

Professor Andrea Nollent, Vice Chancellor and CEO at The University of Law, said in a statement: “For both our students and the law firms with whom we have close partnerships, our new location will bring them closer together in the city centre as part of Chester’s vibrant business community.

“Not only will this enhance our current offering but it will also create new opportunities, from which our students, staff and employers can benefit.

“We take great pride in providing our students with the best possible learning experience, which is recognised by the Gold ranking awarded to the University in the recent Government-led Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF).

“This builds on the university being ranked number one in the UK for student satisfaction in the National Student Survey 2016.”