The University of Chester has been rated as one of the top 10 places in the UK to carry out postgraduate research.

The Postgraduate Research Experience Survey (PRES) is the only UK higher education sector-wide survey to gain insight from postgraduate research students about their learning and supervision experience.

The university was ranked 10th out of 66 institutions for ‘overall satisfaction’.

It was also placed in fourth place (out of 60) for part-time students and in sixth place (out of 32) for ‘professional doctorate students for overall satisfaction’.

The University of Chester scored above the sector average for ‘overall satisfaction’ with 86% compared to the sector average of 80% and had an overall aggregate score of 82% compared to the sector score of 78%.

The ‘research culture’ at the University achieved an excellent result, with a score of 71%, compared to the sector average of 63%.

Chester exceeded the sector in all of this area, with significant scores in ‘seminar programmes’, ‘research ambience’ and the ‘institution’s research community’.

Postgraduate students were particularly pleased with ‘opportunities to become involved in the wider research community, beyond my department,’ a category which received a score of 67%, compared to the sector score of 59%.

Postgraduate students in Sociology were the most satisfied with a score 12% higher than the benchmark average.

Dr Chris Haslam, Senior Pro-Vice-Chancellor, said: “It is very pleasing to hear that the University is offering excellent research opportunities.

“I thank staff for their commitment to this and our students for their feedback, which enables the University to make improvements continually to their experience.”

Professor Nick Avis, Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Research and Knowledge Transfer said: “These excellent set of survey results reflect the strong research environment and academic support for full time and part time Postgraduate student studies at Chester.

“Postgraduate research students are a critical aspect of the research infrastructure and culture of any university and we seek to continually improve the student experience at Chester.”