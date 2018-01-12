Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Members of the University of Chester’s sports teams and societies have raised an incredible £21,170.49 for charity during the past term.

From the start of October until the end of term in December the students have been hosting their own events and being active members of the local community, raising almost double the amount than in the same time period last year.

The netball team raised an impressive £3,190.35 by taking part in the gruelling Hell Runner event which collected £1,279.24 for Giddo’s Gift, which was set up by Mandy Giddins whose 18-year-old son died last year after battling with Ewings Sarcoma and Movember, which supports men’s health projects.

They also took part in the annual sleep out for Chester Aid for the Homeless and raised £774 and hosted a night for Teenage Cancer Trust and raised £1,137.11.

The events society held a winter ball for charity Chester Women’s Aid at The Queen Hotel in Chester for students from across the university.

From ticket sales and a raffle throughout the night they raised £1,371.

The events society also worked alongside Cheshire West and Chester Council to put on several events in the community, for example the Christmas lights switch-on in the city centre, which more than 15,000 people attended.

The society also worked alongside the council on another three Christmas parades and have received high praise for their success.

The Pole Fitness Society ran a mental health awareness night in the Students’ Union and volunteered as charity street collectors for Marie Curie, raising over £458.00 for the charity.

Other events hosted and organised by sports and society members have been held throughout the term.

Student activities manager at Chester Students’ Union Sarah Latham said: “Raising money for charity and working with the community is a big part of life at Chester Students’ Union.

“We are really proud with the amount of money the sports and societies have raised in the first term - a record breaking £11,500 more than last year.”