A society and a committee member from Chester Students’ Union have been shortlisted for the National Student Fundraising Awards.

Rose King, the charity officer of the University of Chester Swimming and Waterpolo Club, has been shortlisted for Student Fundraiser of the Year.

Rose has been a committed charity officer for over two years for the club and has organised and helped to raise more than £7,000 for different charities.

Kieran Maj, captain of the Swimming and Waterpolo Club, who nominated Rose, said: “We are so proud of Rose.

“She works tirelessly for charity and this year helped raise money for a cause close to my heart.

“Rose has been the heartbeat within the club, to drive forward countless fundraising events.”

Rose is currently in Nepal and is yet to hear the news.

The University of Chester Rotaract Society has also been shortlisted for Most Improved Student Fundraising group.

The Rotaract Society raised more than £3,000 in 2017/18, a significant increase from £100 in 2016/17.

The Rotaract Society works with many different charities, such as Purple Community Fund and Chester Aid for the Homeless (CATH), and in December, members raised £245 for the annual CATH Sleep-out.

The society works closely with local Rotarary Clubs to maximise the work they do for the community and local charities.

A small society with only 20 members, the family ethos has enabled the society to drive forward in 2017/18.

Emma White, president of the Rotaract Society, said: “We’re so happy to be shortlisted for this award.

“We’ve worked hard to improve both our annual collection numbers and increased volunteering hours.

“Rotaract has helped build friendships and bonds between members and the local community and we look forward to see what the future has to offer for the society.”

Students raised a phenomenal £43,244 for charity in the 2017-2018 academic year, through the Chester Students’ Union (CSU) Sports and Societies.

The figure is almost double last year’s total, when the sports and societies raised over £24,617 for national and local charities.

Sarah Latham, student activities manager at Chester Students’ Union, said: “We are so proud of everyone in our clubs and societies who work so hard to raise money for local and national charities.

“We wish both Rose and the Rotaract Society the very best of luck in the awards.”

The National Fundraising Awards are held at the University of the West of England (UWE) Bristol on August 22.