Students at the University of Chester have raised a phenomenal £43,244 for charity this academic year, through the Chester Students’ Union (CSU) Sports and Societies – and the total is still growing.

The figure is almost double last year’s total, when the sports and societies raised over £24,617 for national and local charities.

In the first term alone, the sports and societies raised £21,170.49 for charity (almost reaching last year’s total in one term), followed by a stunning £22,074 achieved in the second term.

A total of 62 local and national worthy causes have benefited from the students’ fundraising efforts, including cancer research organisations, hospices, hospitals, and mental health charities.

The Swimming and Water Polo club has raised an impressive £7,133.07, through events including a bag pack, members’ skydiving and a Charity Gala – all for various different charities close to their members’ hearts.

Rose King, charity officer, said: “I am so proud that Swimming and Water Polo has raised over £7,000 for charity.

“It has been a wonderful experience for me and the rest of the team.

“Through it all, it has given me confidence and friends for life!”

The University’s Sport of the Year, the Dance Club, raised over £2,200 for charity, from holding an event of Chester Best Dance Crew, to a catwalk in Debenhams.

Members also volunteered at the Share Shop in Chester and for the Christmas lights switch-on.

Tennis ran the Chester Half Marathon and, through donations, raised over £957 for mental health charity Mind.

The society is hoping to reach the £1,000 team target by the end of the academic year.

John Taylor, Tennis Club Captain, said: “It was a very tough race, but the feeling everyone got when crossing the line made it worthwhile.

“It was amazing to see everyone tough it out for a great cause to create awareness surrounding mental health, which is so important to the Club.”

Netball hosted a night for Teenage Cancer Trust in the University’s CH1 Bar and raised £1,137.11.

The total raised is over £3,000.

MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) organised a charity rowathon with Rowing and divided funds.

Members rowed nearly 300km and raised £372.75.

MMA also organised a charity competition, raising £574.96 with clubs from Birmingham to Wrexham attending to show their support.

One of the university’s smallest societies – Rotaract – raised over £2,260 for the Rotary Foundation/Chester Aid to the Homeless with support from the local branch Saughall Rotary Club. Members have also volunteered over 300 hours in the local community.

Drama raised £1,089.28 through its production of Sister Act the Musical, in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support and Chester Women’s Aid.

This year members have raised a total of £2,832.26.

Kingsway Players put on a show of Chasing Angels in March, a First World War drama exploring the effects of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

They sold over 60 tickets, and made over £260.

Sarah Latham, student activities manager at Chester Students’ Union, said: “We are so proud of the phenomenal achievement of raising over £43,000 for charity.

“We were proud of last year’s figure, but to go so much above and beyond that is amazing.

“We’ve almost doubled our efforts – raising over £18,000 more than we did in 2017/18.

“Each year, the university’s sports and societies are always wanting to give back to local and national charities through volunteering or raising money and this year has been a stunning inspiration.

“Our thanks go to each and every student who worked so hard to make this happen.”

Jack McGovern, CSU vice-president of activities added: “When I looked at the figure and saw that we had raised over £43,000 I had goose bumps.

“I am so proud of all the Sports and Societies members.”