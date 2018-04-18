Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A student from the University of Chester is running the Virgin Money London Marathon on Sunday (April 22) to raise money for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Ieuan Rowe, 18, from Bagillt who is a sports coaching and development student at the University of Chester is taking part in the 26.2 mile race in memory of his best friend Jordan Giddins from Flint who was diagnosed with Ewings Sarcoma when he was just 17 just four years after beating a life-threatening blood disease.

Jordan sadly died in April 2017 around the time of the London Marathon, which is what spurred Ieuan on to run for him.

Ieuan will join over 700 other runners taking part as the Teenage Cancer Trust’s #TeamLegend which is the official charity of this year’s London Marathon.

This includes runners who have themselves, or know friends and family members, who have been treated on Teenage Cancer Trust units or received specialist nursing care from the charity.

The Trust is the only UK charity that provides the specialised nursing and emotional support that young people with cancer aged 13-24 so desperately need.

The £1.5 million set to be raised by #TeamLegend will go towards funding more nurses to ensure Teenage Cancer Trust can reach every young person diagnosed.

To support #TeamLegend by making a £5 donation, please text LEGEND to 70500.

If you would like to join Teenage Cancer Trust’s 2019 Virgin Money London Marathon team or take part in another fundraising challenge please email challenges@teenagecancertrust.org Teenage Cancer Trust relies on donations to fund its vital work. To help transform the lives of young people with cancer visit www.teenagecancertrust.org