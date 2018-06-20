Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A University of Chester student will be rubbing shoulders with the likes of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez after landing his dream job at FC Barcelona.

Sam May only recently completed his final year of studies on the university's BA sports journalism course and will now move to Barcelona after being offered the role of digital media editor at the Camp Nou.

The 22-year-old travelled to London and Barcelona for interviews with club representatives at the start of May where he fought off stiff competition to join the La Liga champions.

Having spent time on study placements at the Daily Mail, TalkSport, Liverpool Echo and BBC Sport as well as a week in Johannesburg with South African Broadcast Corporation (SABC), Sam was thrilled to be offered the job, and he believes his work experience was vital in helping him secure the role.

“I believe work experience was vital in helping me get the position at FC Barcelona," he said. “This helped me to create a portfolio of varied work, which could be showcased to potential employers.

"It was something my course tutors insisted on and I would like to thank them for guiding me through the course and helping me to achieve my potential," added Sam, from Warrington.

Main responsibilities in Sam's new role include covering all aspects of team coverage for FC Barcelona's official website and social media channels, including interviews with players.

He added: "I know it’s a big move, especially moving abroad, but when FC Barcelona said they wanted me, how could I refuse?"

David Randles, BA sports journalism programme leader at the University of Chester, said: “This is a fantastic move for Sam, and before he has officially graduated.

"It is just reward for Sam’s hard work and diligence to support his studies with some top level work experience throughout his three years on the course.

"That FC Barcelona are taking on University of Chester Sports Journalism students is testament to the relevance of the course. We wish Sam all the very best in his new role.”