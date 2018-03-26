Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A festival celebrated seasonal Chinese culture.

Students from the University of Chester offered a glimpse into the country’s culture and tradition with a spring festival on campus hosted by the university’s Chinese Society.

The event, intended to strengthen friendship between Chinese students and the university, was supported by visiting students and staff and others interested in Chinese culture.

In the afternoon visiting teachers from three Chinese universities prepared traditional Chinese dumplings.

In the evening, Prof Tim Wheeler, the university’s vice-chancellor, gave a new year speech to launch the festival with members of the Chinese Society performing songs with new year blessings.

(Image: UGC TCH)

Prof Phil Harris, director of the university’s business research institute and Ying Zhao, the Chinese Society’s president, presented prizes to those taking part. The Chinese students presented Prof Harris with a Chinese painting and read out spring festival couplets thanking him for his support.

Performances included Yujiao Wang, a second year student from BA business management, playing the zither, which is also called the ‘Chinese piano’ and Zhimin Cui, a student from MSc food and nutrition playing violin.

(Image: UGC TCH)

The audience also enjoyed a performance by 11-year-old Tianyu Zhou, the daughter of visiting professor Jinbo Zhou and his wife Gu, a professor in education from Guangxi Normal University in south China, who played classical Chinese music.

The evening included a play by The Little Theatre, a group of visiting Chinese students, who performed an original comedy sketch with British students joining in singing and playing the guitar.

(Image: UGC TCH)

Following the event the audience was invited to experience aspects of Chinese culture including painting, calligraphy, paper cutting and using chopsticks.

Prof Harris said: “This was a wonderful event to celebrate Chinese culture and bring people together. We hope to hold a similar event next year.”