A trust which will lose control of a failing academy says it is keen to work with the Government to secure the school’s future success.

Nick Gibb MP, education minister, announced in the House of Commons yesterday that the Department for Education (DfE) is looking to re-broker the University Church of England Academy (UCEA) in Ellesmere Port.

That means the University of Chester Academies Trust (UCAT) will no longer control the school, which was placed in special measures last April, and a new multi-academy trust will take it on.

David Wootton, the newly-appointed chairman of UCAT, said: “The overriding focus for the new board is to do what is best to improve the education and life chances for all children in the school and to support local communities.”

Ofsted rated UCEA as inadequate last April, and said the academy’s plans for improvement were ‘not fit for purpose’ after a follow-up visit 12 months later.

In a statement, UCAT confirmed it has been agreed with the DfE that the academy will be transferred to another trust.

It added that despite Ofsted’s two damning inspections, UCEA had performed well in the recent Cheshire Schools Awards, and had its first student obtain an Oxbridge place.

A spokesman for the trust said: “Whilst all acknowledge that improvements have been made, progress since the last Ofsted inspection has not been felt to be swift enough or sustainable over a longer period.

“The trust is keen to work with the DfE to ensure the best solution to secure rapid and sustained school improvement and to assure the future success of the academy.

“The trust, which has recently reconfigured its board, will continue to support and challenge UCEA during the transitional process and will keep parents, staff and the community informed of developments as they take place.”

The DfE’s decision follows pressure from Justin Madders, Labour MP for Ellesmere Port and Neston, and Cheshire West and Chester Council to improve standards at the school.