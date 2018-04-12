Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Quidditch fans from the University of Chester dusted off their broomsticks and carried off their first national trophy.

The university’s team proved they are all Keepers, as well as Seekers, Chasers and Beaters, with their cup winning outing in this year’s British Quidditch Cup (BQC).

The event took place in Oxford where the first ever cup took place back in 2013. Since then, the sport is said to have grown in popularity and has become increasingly competitive with 32 teams competing in this year’s national competition organised by the official governing body of Quidditch in the UK.

Developed from the fictional game in JK Rowling’s hugely successful series of Harry Potter books, Quidditch is a unisex, full contact sport of two teams of seven players played on a hockey rink-sized pitch.

While in the wizarding world Quidditch is played on flying broomsticks, in the muggle world some adaptations have had to be made.

The main objective is for three chasers and a keeper on each team to get the Quaffle, a volley ball, through hoops at opposing ends of the field. Meanwhile, two Beaters defend their team by hitting the opposition with a dodge ball.

The Seeker’s aim is then to catch the Snitch, a player in yellow clothing with a ball in a sock on his back, to gain 30 points and end the game.

Quidditch has been a sport at the university for five years with the team calling itself the Chester Centurions.

Victorious student Lucy Turnell, team president, said: “This is the first trophy that we have won at a national event and we couldn’t be more thrilled.”

The team is run by Lucy and captained by fellow student Connor Climo.

Lucy added: “The tournament is split into two, the upper bracket and lower bracket teams. We came first in the lower bracket and we are now ranked 17th in the UK out of 46 teams.”

The tournament took place over two days with Chester’s team first facing a number of Quidditch sides from across the UK.

The Centurions then took on the University of Manchester’s Quidditch Club in the lower bracket final where they beat them 60*-40 with the asterisk denoting the team which caught the golden snitch.

Sarah Latham from Chester Students Union said: “Quidditch at the University of Chester has exploded in popularity in recent years with the quirkiness of the sport appealing to many students.

“BQC is the most anticipated event for the Quidditch team so to come away with a trophy is a great achievement.”