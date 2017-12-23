Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Students at Global College Malta have been presented with certificates on completion of their University of Chester business degrees by the President of the Republic of Malta.

The ceremony was held at the Corinthia St George’s Bay Hotel in St Julian’s and honoured 32 students who have completed MBAs and MScs in management, through University of Chester accreditation.

The President of the Republic of Malta, Her Excellency Marie Louise Coleiro Preca, attended the ceremony to present the students with their certificates and congratulated them on all their hard work.

The students are also invited to attend the University of Chester graduation ceremony on March 16, 2018, to be held in Chester Cathedral.

Global College Malta is currently catering for more than 200 students, many of whom completed the University of Chester Business-related courses.

Ruth Gatt, marketing manager at Global College Malta, said: “The graduation event was a successful one, of which we are all very proud. For the certificates to be handed out to our students by none other than the President of the Republic of Malta, Her Excellency Marie Louise Coleiro Preca, was a particular honour for our students. She also featured us on her Facebook page as well the next day.”

Professor Clare Schofield, Executive Dean of the Faculty of Business, said: “We congratulate the achievements of our students at Global College Malta, who access a wide variety of business degrees from the Faculty of Business and Management here at the University of Chester, and wish them every success for the future.”