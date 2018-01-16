Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The University of Chester’s pole fitness team has been eagerly raising money for charity since October, hoping to hit a £500 target.

From photoshoots and calendars to bingo nights and mental health awareness evenings, the team had raised more than £400 until January 11 when they hosted their annual charity showcase.

They raised more than £170 which sent them soaring over the £500 target they had for the whole year and they’re still not finished.

The team is still planning to host a charity inter-uni pole competition at the university in February.

The charity showcase was run entirely by the pole fitness student committee who volunteer their time to run the team alongside their degrees.

The committee has been planning the event for months to ensure it ran without a hitch.

Captain Alicia Eland, who studies psychology with drama, was the first performer of the evening as well as doing the sound for the entire show.

She said: “I love being captain and my first opportunity to perform in front of an audience! I’m so proud of all the money we’ve raised so far and can’t wait for our next events over the coming months.”

Vice captain Olivia Davidson, who is studying marketing, ran the backstage and behind the scenes of the event, ensuring performers were warmed up, ready to go on stage and the show ran smoothly.

(Image: UGC)

Competition captain Nikki Lines, who is studying psychology, hosted the evening.

Social secretaries Aimee Lodge, who studies law, and Lauren Ross, who studies psychology, ran admissions and were pole cleaners.

Communications secretary Hanisha Cheema, who studies human nutrition took photos for the event. Competition secretary Brett Hollyhead also performed.

As well as Alicia Eland and Brett Hollyhead, there were performances from Hannah Black, Keshena Fay and Tamsin Jones.

The event also featured guest performances from the Chester Uni Swing Dance Society and Chester Vixens.

Competition captain and host for the evening, Nikki Lines, has said she is “proud of everyone who performed”.

The committee is also incredibly proud to have raised more than £170 for Chester Sexual Abuse Support Service their chosen charity for the past four years.

The team is now focusing their attention onto their upcoming charity events, including an inter-uni competition, fashion show and taking members up to Edinburgh to compete in the Inter-Uni Pole Dance Competition IUPDC regional qualifiers with hopes of making it to the final in Newcastle later this year.