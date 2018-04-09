Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An internationally acclaimed author and artist is to give a public lecture at the University of Chester on aspects of dementia care.

Dr Simon Grennan, a post-doctoral research fellow in art and design at the university, will explore comics and creative responses to caring for those with the symptoms at the lecture on Thursday, April 12.

He will illustrate how comics and taking an artistic approach can bring benefits to dementia care.

Held as part of the university’s 2018 research festival, Dr Grennan will describe the making of the 2017 comic book Parables of Care which presents a creative response to dementia care as told by carers themselves.

The book includes 14 informative and touching stories which were adapted from more than 100 case studies of real-life dementia care.

Dr Grennan, said to be an internationally acclaimed contemporary artist, comics scholar and author of over 40 comics and artists’ books, collaborated with others from London City University, Douglas College, Vancouver and the NHS to produce the new book.

Tickets for the lecture, taking place in the university’s Binks Building on the Parkgate Road campus from 6.30pm to 7.30pm on April 12, are free but need to be booked in advance.

To reserve a place, visit https://parablesofcare.eventbrite.co.uk.

Dr Grennan began producing comic books in 1995 having trained as a fine artist and establishing an international studio.