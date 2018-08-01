Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The University of Chester has hosted its first ever Apprenticeships Day in collaboration with Cheshire and Wirral Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (CWP).

A total of 30 apprentices attended, representing a wide variety of job roles and studying for a number of different qualifications.

Sessions at the event ranged from practical workshops to discuss coaching, mentoring and lateral thinking to the presentation of live case studies and how apprentice research can impact positively on the wider organisation.

Sandra Johnson, professional and personal development lead for CWP, said: “This is a great opportunity for all our apprentices to share learning, network and support each other.”

Jan Morris, head of degree apprenticeships at the university, said: “The university is proud to have hosted this joint event which has highlighted the benefits of collaborative working in the development and support of apprentices across specialisms.”

Lisa Rowe, director of business engagement and partnerships at the university, added: “The CWP Apprenticeship Day showcases the organisation’s outstanding commitment to the development and learning of their staff, through the provision of workplace mentors, opportunities to learn and time allocated for study.”

For more information please contact apprenticeships@chester.ac.uk