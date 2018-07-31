Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The power of music will be used to tackle dementia as a well-established project comes to Chester.

Dementia is a subject everybody knows but few want to talk about. The charity Turtle Key Arts have changed all that by creating a joint project with the Royal College of Music and English Touring Opera called Turtle Song and this year it celebrates its 10th anniversary.

Turtle Song uses the power of music and memories to greatly enhance the lives of those living with dementia.

Once a week for 10 weeks, participants for the Turtle Song Project get together and, with the help of a composer and professional musicians, write and perform their own songs culminating in a concert for friends and family.

What they have found is that these sessions greatly help to improve and maintain cognitive pathways, thereby raising self-esteem through empowerment; it also encourages a positive outlook for those who might be affected by isolation and depression.

There will be a new Turtle Song at the University of Chester this autumn. Free to all participants, the sessions will take place every Wednesday from September 5 to and October 31.

Composer Mike Bryan, along with musical director Pip Mercer and music students from the university, will be helping participants create the words and music for the songs.

Over the last 10 years Turtle Song have run 25 projects across the UK, worked with more than 600 participants, 120 music students and eight universities and music colleges as well as worked with countless volunteers, support workers and carers.

Charlotte Cunningham, founder of Turtle Key Arts, said “I am delighted that over the last ten years Turtle Song has been able to make such a difference to people’s lives and well being and to give them and their families some moments of joy at a difficult time.”

If you would like more information about Turtle Song coming to Chester then go to www.turtlekeyarts.org.uk or contact 020 8964 5060.