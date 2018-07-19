Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Find out more about a career in nursing at the first open day at the University of Chester’s new Wirral-based nursing facility on Saturday, September 1.

The doors to Marriss House will open for the first time to prospective students from 10am to 1pm.

Located in Birkenhead with excellent transport links to both Liverpool and Chester, the new building offers student nurses an exciting opportunity to study in a new facility which includes a dedicated health and social care library and a clinical simulation facility.

The open day provides an ideal opportunity to meet academic staff and current nursing students and look around the site and see what it has to offer.

The university purchased the former Old Market House in Hamilton Street, at the centre of Birkenhead, earlier this year.

It has been renamed Marriss House after Professor Dorothy Marriss, who was the first dean of the university’s Faculty of Health and Social Care and former deputy vice-chancellor.

During the day there will be an opportunity to hear a welcome talk to find out more about the adult nursing programme; take part in a tour of the facilities which includes a fully-equipped laboratory resembling a hi-tech hospital ward; clinical simulation facility demonstrations and visit drop-in question and answer sessions.

To book on to the open day visit https://www1.chester.ac.uk/undergraduate/opendays