The University of Chester is celebrating winning three accolades.

The wins came at this year’s Educate North Awards, now in their fourth year.

The awards recognise the outstanding teams, people and initiatives from higher and further education institutions across the north of England.

Chester Business School, named joint Business School of the Year, is said to ‘support and develop inspiring business professionals as individuals to excel worldwide at their best for industry and society’.

Funded by the university, a research project entitled ‘Homelessness in Cheshire’ by Dr Andi Mabhala from the university’s department of public health and wellbeing, in collaboration with a colleague from New York, was named research project of the year. The project is described as the first to look at the social conditions of becoming homeless specifically relating to Cheshire.

A cruises internship programme involving Royal Caribbean International received the Employer Engagement award. The initiative is said to be a unique collaboration between the university and the cruise line to match future graduate skills and competencies with the needs and expectations of key tourism employers.

The internship launched in 2016/2017 and 12 interns have since successfully completed the programme.

The university was also highly commended in the Environmental Industry award for its ‘Greening the Libraries’ scheme at the Seaborne Library on the Parkgate Road campus. This includes steps to reduce people’s carbon footprint.

Additionally, two companies based in the university’s Riverside Innovation Centre were recognised in the University Entrepreneurs Challenge category.

‘Maths of the Day’, an online teaching company came second and won a £2,000 prize and The Literacy Company, a business working closely with schools to improve standards in English and to enhance the curriculum, came third and won £1,000.

Prof Tim Wheeler, vice-chancellor of the university, said: “I am very proud of all the winners and short-listed entries from the University of Chester.

“It’s wonderful to see the hard work of colleagues recognised in such a way and celebrate the positive impact the University of Chester is making in so many ways.”