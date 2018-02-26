Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The University of Chester is NOT among the 64 universities impacted by a wave of strikes.

Lecturers across the country are taking action because of a proposed change to their pensions.

The University and College Union (UCU) says current plans will leave a typical lecturer almost £10,000 a year worse off in retirement.

About 90,000 students have now signed petitions asking for fee refunds.

The affected pensions pot is called the Universities Superannuation Scheme (USS) but is only offered at older universities including the University of Liverpool, University of Manchester, University of Salford and University of Lancaster.

Newer universities, including Chester, offer the Teachers’ Pension Scheme and so are not affected by the action.

A University of Chester spokesperson confirmed: “It is the universities which existed pre-1992 which were balloted for strike action by the University and College Union (UCU).

“The UCU Chester membership was not balloted and therefore is not taking strike action.”

The UCU claims universities’ representatives – Universities UK – are seeking to push through the changes and have refused to negotiate with UCU. The union says this has left it with no alternative but to strike.

UCU regional official Martyn Moss said: "Nobody wants to take strike action, but staff feel they have no choice. These hardline proposals would slash staff pensions and are simply uncalled for.

"It is staggering that the universities have refused to engage with the union and a real insult to staff and to students. We hope students will continue to put pressure on the vice-chancellors to get their reps back round the negotiating table.”