A student business, initiated as part of a second year module on entrepreneurship, has been selected by a panel of business experts to represent the University of Chester in the Young Enterprise Student Start-Up Regional Final at University of Bolton on Wednesday, February 21.

Thirteen student businesses representing North West universities will compete for a place in the National Start-Up Final.

The panel of experts from DWF Solicitors, the Manchester Airport Group and Young Enterprise, was chaired by Dr Connie Hancock and met at the University of Chester’s Business School.

After pouring over business plans, listening to pitches and asking a number of probing questions, Swimwear Mansion, a business set up by directors Sarah Stringer and Joey Staerkle to address the need for swimwear for the body conscious, was selected by the panel to represent the University of Chester at the regional final.

The panel praised all of the student businesses, but declared Swimwear Mansion the winner because of the innovative nature of the product and the considerable skill and knowledge that the directors had demonstrated in creating such an innovative design, researching manufacturers, conducting market research and undertaking a marketing campaign for their exciting products.

Andy Firr from Young Enterprise, who presented the business with a crystal trophy, said; “The directors of Swimwear Mansion should be very proud. They have managed to initiate a new business that responds to a societal problem with an outstandingly innovative product.”

Joey Staerkle, one of the directors of Swimwear Mansion, said: “This course has given both Sarah and I so much confidence and an opportunity to develop our business building skills. We can’t wait to pitch at University of Bolton.”