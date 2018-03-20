Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dancers at the University of Chester have a spring in their step.

The university’s Dance Society has been celebrating success after winning a record-breaking 18 trophies in inter-university dance competitions.

The team won accolades in hip-hop, ballet, lyrical and jazz at the first competition of the season held at Nottingham Trent University.

This included first place and best overall costume in tap for The Toy Box.

In a second competition at the University of Liverpool, the team picked up second place in jazz and hip-hop, third in ballet, tap and contemporary and best overall choreography for hip-hop.

Dance Society member Joe Matthew, who is in his second year studying dance, was awarded best overall male dancer.

The third and final competition of the season at Liverpool John Moores University (LJMU) saw the celebrations continuing as the team won second in ballet, lyrical and hip-hop.

Joe won best overall male dancer for a second time and the whole team was awarded best team spirit.

Club captain Lyndsay Young said: “I could not be more proud of this team.

“I have been part of Chester Dance for three years now and it has been amazing to see how far we have come and how much the team has grown.”

Sarah Latham, student activities manager at the university, said: “We are all very proud of the Dance Society’s achievements.

“They have had some amazing results at competitions and have been active within the community fundraising for local charities. We hope that their success continues next year.”

Since last October the team has also raised over £1,800 for various charities, including MIND, Marie Curie, Look Good Feel Better and The Survivors Trust.

Before dancing at the LJMU competition the club’s charities officer Beth Heywood gave a speech on the background of The Survivors Trust charity which helps victims of sexual assault.

The work of the trust was the inspiration for the club’s lyrical dance performance, entitled No Excuse.

“The dancers were inundated with tweets of support after raising awareness of the charity,” added Lyndsay.

More charity nights are planned with the society aiming to raise at least another £200.