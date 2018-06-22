Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The University of Chester has been celebrating its best eco-initiatives.

The special event recognised all things ‘green’ achieved by staff and students throughout the academic year.

Now in its sixth year the annual Green Tie Awards evening was hosted by the university’s sustainability unit in the De Gaulle Brasserie at Churchill House on the Queen’s Park campus.

The awards were preceded by a showcase where Green Impact teams offered short presentations and workshops giving a flavour of activities and events that had taken place throughout the year.

Initiatives included the success of a Cup Clean Up project which has recycled more than 9,000 disposable coffee cups since its launch in October 2017.

Eighteen staff teams received awards for their achievements while 11 student volunteers were recognised for their role.

Rachel Soper, sustainability project officer from the National Union of Students, described the work completed by the different teams as ‘outstanding’ and praised the enthusiasm displayed by all the departments to improve their sustainability.

The evening ended with the presentation of special awards in six categories to recognise staff and students who had gone above and beyond actions required by the guidelines.

Shaunagh Smith from the university’s sustainability department said: “Every year the hard work, enthusiasm and ambition of our Green Impact teams makes judging the nominations such a difficult task so again this year we have added a further three categories to recognise even more of the teams and individuals who have really impressed us throughout the year.”

Sustainability officer Tamara Hunt said: “Often it may feel that on a day to day basis the small actions we take can seem insignificant or have little impact.

“But Green Impact demonstrates that, together, as a Green Impact team, a department, a university and as part of the wider Green Impact community, these actions gather momentum and can have a real impact on the issues and challenges we face.

“This has been evident from the variety of campaigns, events, activities and charities that our Green Impact teams have been involved with over the year. We can’t wait for next year’s awards.”