The University of Chester is to appeal the council’s rejection of its learning centre next to Stanlow oil refinery – and it could turn nasty.
That’s because the university claims senior council officers previously offered reassurances over the science and engineering faculty at Thornton Science Park.
On Wednesday, planning committee members refused a retrospective planning application to allow the department to continue operating as it has since 2014. This was based on advice from the Health and Safety Executive who object to educational use at the six buildings concerned as the oil refinery is so close.
Risks to students are considered too high in the event of a toxic gas release or explosion.
Vice chancellor Professor Tim Wheeler is ‘surprised and disappointed’ with the decision. He fears the consequences not only for students but for technology companies which located at the science park because of the close working relationship with the university.
He said: “Thornton Science Park is a unique site, bringing an additional £60 million into Cheshire West and Chester each year in employment and educational and economic benefits. It is too important for the university, the wider region and national commercial interests, to accept this decision without challenging it.
“This is just the beginning of the process and we will be appealing to the Secretary of State.”
Professor Wheeler told The Chronicle when the university was gifted the site by Shell the council indicated no issues because the existing permission was unique – known as sui generis – as the development predated planning legislation. Problems only arose after the council suggested the university apply for a Local Development Order.
This was a mechanism to allow the site to expand rapidly without having to apply for planning consent for every new building provided strict guidelines were followed. At this point the HSE, a statutory consultee, raised concerns. The university was advised to lodge a retrospective planning application for educational use to regularise matters but the agency objected.
Asked whether due diligence was carried out when the university took over the site, Professor Wheeler commented: “We are cautious but when you get senior staff from the council saying there isn’t an issue you take it in good faith.”
He does not wish to identify individual council staff at this stage but told The Chronicle: “At some point I will tell you.”
Cheshire West and Chester Council has issued a statement in the light of the decision to refuse planning.
It said the matter of use of the six buildings in the application came to the attention of the planning department in 2016 and officers had been liaising with the university since that time ‘to establish the facts and to explore avenues for resolution’. These discussions culminated in the university submitting a planning application.
The statement continued: “The Thornton Science Park is located wholly within the inner consultation zone of the Stanlow oil refinery. Within such areas, the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) is a statutory consultee in the planning process. The HSE considered the application using its standard methodology for assessing risk. The outcome of HSE’s assessment was that the risk for an educational establishment within the inner zone was an unacceptably high risk. As such, the HSE advised the council against granting planning permission.
“Members of planning committee considered the matter in considerable detail, weighing up the economic benefits delivered by the university faculty wholly being on this site alongside the advice from the HSE of the risk to students. National planning guidance makes it clear that advice from the HSE on planning applications must be treated with the upmost seriousness.“
Planning committee chairwoman Cllr Gill Watson said: “The application was refused on the basis that the site’s location, adjacent to the Essar oil refinery, lies in close proximity to hazardous installations and therefore poses an unacceptable risk for an education use on the site.
“This was a difficult decision, however the health and safety of our residents is our first priority, so after careful consideration and having sought guidance from the Health and Safety Executive on this matter, we have taken the decision not to approve this application.”