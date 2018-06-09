Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The University of Chester is to appeal the council’s rejection of its learning centre next to Stanlow oil refinery – and it could turn nasty.

That’s because the university claims senior council officers previously offered reassurances over the science and engineering faculty at Thornton Science Park.

On Wednesday, planning committee members refused a retrospective planning application to allow the department to continue operating as it has since 2014. This was based on advice from the Health and Safety Executive who object to educational use at the six buildings concerned as the oil refinery is so close.

Risks to students are considered too high in the event of a toxic gas release or explosion.

Vice chancellor Professor Tim Wheeler is ‘surprised and disappointed’ with the decision. He fears the consequences not only for students but for technology companies which located at the science park because of the close working relationship with the university.

He said: “Thornton Science Park is a unique site, bringing an additional £60 million into Cheshire West and Chester each year in employment and educational and economic benefits. It is too important for the university, the wider region and national commercial interests, to accept this decision without challenging it.

“This is just the beginning of the process and we will be appealing to the Secretary of State.”

Professor Wheeler told The Chronicle when the university was gifted the site by Shell the council indicated no issues because the existing permission was unique – known as sui generis – as the development predated planning legislation. Problems only arose after the council suggested the university apply for a Local Development Order.

This was a mechanism to allow the site to expand rapidly without having to apply for planning consent for every new building provided strict guidelines were followed. At this point the HSE, a statutory consultee, raised concerns. The university was advised to lodge a retrospective planning application for educational use to regularise matters but the agency objected.

Asked whether due diligence was carried out when the university took over the site, Professor Wheeler commented: “We are cautious but when you get senior staff from the council saying there isn’t an issue you take it in good faith.”

He does not wish to identify individual council staff at this stage but told The Chronicle: “At some point I will tell you.”