Crisis-ridden University of Chester Academies Trust (UCAT) is considering axing 19 teaching posts and 24 support staff across its seven schools in Cheshire and Staffordshire.

Worst hit could be the University Church of England Academy in Ellesmere Port where affected staff could include 9.63 (full time equivalent) teachers and 5.8 FTE support staff.

But University Church Free School in Union Street, Chester , could also lose two support staff.

The trust is also in discussions with the Department for Education about the ‘possibility’ of finding new sponsors for some schools.

UCAT has received a financial notice to improve from the Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA) after it was reported debts of £3m had been built-up. Most spending decisions by the chain must now be run past the ESFA under the terms of the notice.

Education secretary Damian Hinds has agreed to meet MPs with UCAT schools in their constituencies to discuss an ‘urgent solution’.

In 2017 UCAT was criticised by Ofsted for failing in its school improvement strategies and ‘below average’ standards in some of its schools.