Water company United Utilities has urged households in Cheshire to help them avoid a hosepipe ban during the summer heatwave.

In correspondence sent out to many customers in the Chester and Ellesmere Port areas, the company said there has been a 'massive increase in water consumption' across the area recently, with an additional half a billion litres used on Thursday and again on Friday.

As a result, households have been asked to help avoid a hosepipe ban by turning off garden sprinklers, not using hosepipes and taking shorter showers instead of baths.

The statement said: "The demand is so high, particularly during peak times, that we are struggling to get enough water around the system quick enough. If we can all do our bit this will reduce the risk of lower water pressure or no water at all. Thank you, we really appreciate your help."

The first hosepipe ban began in Northern Ireland at 6pm on Friday, with Severn Trent joining United Utilities in asking customers to help conserve water.

The heatwave is expected to continue well into this week, with temperatures nudging 30 degrees.