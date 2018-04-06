Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A unique new shop opening in Chester city centre this weekend is going to be everyone's new favourite hangout, its owners have promised.

Carrie Hyndman and Kimberley Anderson are opening The Second Floor on Upper Northgate Street this Saturday (April 7) but they say it's 'more than just a shop' as they hope it will bring a hub of creativity to Chester city centre.

Customers to The Second Floor - which s located on the floor above Minerva Tattoo Lodge - will be able to grab a hot drink, play some foosball and board games or read a book while listening to live music from a range of musicians.

It also sells new and vintage clothing, giftware and homeware, music by local musicians, art work and bath products - in fact most of the stock is made by local independent artists and creatives.

Business partners Kimberly and Carrie, who both run independent fashion and lifestyle labels The Grunge Monkey and Junkbox respectively, both met at vintage boutique Becnicks Wonder Emporium, and have been looking for their own shop to take over since that closed last year.

Kim told The Chronicle: "Our customers can expect to find a new and exciting space to shop that we feel Chester is currently missing, providing an opportunity for them to buy independent artists and creative work or somewhere to come and just hang out with us, grab a tea or coffee and put the world to rights.

"It's filled with exciting and interesting finds and the venue, establishment, shop, workshop, creative space and hang out aims to provide a little something for everyone, whilst also filling a gap in Chester’s limited alternative shopping scene.

"So please come along on Saturday when you can see the finished article, have a drink and listen to some music from Chester favourites Ennio the Little Brother, Campfire Social and Sustinere."