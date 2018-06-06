Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An unemployed man described as ‘lovely’ took his own life in a fire involving petrol within his upstairs flat.

Thomas William Farrell, 56, was pronounced dead at the scene of the intense blaze in Clover Place, Lache, Chester, reported about 8.40pm on Christmas Eve in 2017.

Mr Farrell, a father, was found in the living room of his home with a melted petrol container under the sofa and a note indicating his intentions in the kitchen.

The inquest heard Mr Farrell was living with a lung condition and had suffered with depression in the past.

He had recently had his benefit stopped which assistant coroner Dr Janet Napier, presiding over the inquest held at Chester Magistrates Court, judged to be ‘a major thing’.

Neighbour Tania Hymes, who made the 999 call, told the inquest Mr Farrell said to her that same afternoon that he was going to ‘work away’.

He gave her food from his freezer and £20 for her young daughter as a Christmas present.

She had known him throughout the nine years she had lived in the cul de sac.

The neighbour said Mr Farrell, who had worked as a builder after leaving school, would buy her provisions if ever she was poorly.

Describing him as being his ‘normal self’ when she last saw him, the neighbour told the inquest: “He was a lovely man.”

A toxicology report showed he had consumed alcohol some time prior to death. There was a trace of Paracetamol indicating previous but not recent use. There was also evidence of exposure to carbon monoxide.

Cheshire assistant coroner Dr Napier concluded Mr Farrell died of thermal injuries due to fire. She was satisfied he had taken his own life.

Dr Napier said it was a ‘very sad situation’ and she passed on her ‘sincere condolences’ to family members present.

She said: “We have a story about his benefit being stopped. We don’t know any more. We don’t know if he had any other worries. But certainly that’s obviously a major thing.

“Sadly he didn’t appear to have gone for any help.”

He hadn’t sought recent assistance from his doctor or organisations like Citizens’ Advice Bureau. She surmised Mr Farrell was ‘perhaps a very independent gentleman’.