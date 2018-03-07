Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The chief executive of Vauxhall's French owner PSA has shared his concerns about Brexit.

Lack of detail about what will happen when the United Kingdom leaves the European Union is a 'big concern' for PSA boss Carlos Tavares, according to MirrorOnline .

Mr Tavares said: “We cannot invest in a world of uncertainty.

“No one is going to make huge investments without knowing what will be the final competitiveness of the Brexit outcome.”

PSA, which makes Peugeot and Citroen cars, bought Opel and its British sister brand Vauxhall last year when it acquired General Motors’ struggling European arm.

He told the BBC: “This is not a problem for the PSA Group, this is a problem for the whole UK automotive industry.”

It comes two months after Vauxhall confirmed plans axe another 250 workers at its Ellesmere Port plant.

That was on top of 400 redundancies at the factory, which produces the Astra, announced late last year.

Vauxhall said the job cuts were in preparation for it going from two to one shift in April.

PSA has pledged to continue making the current seventh generation Astra at Ellesmere Port until 2021 and the Vivaro van at Luton until 2025, but there are concerns about what happens after that.

Unite general secretary Len McCluskey said: “Our Vauxhall plants are among the most productive in the PSA family, and the products our members make are among the most popular vehicles in the country.

"PSA has every reason to invest in the UK, and Unite is working day and night to ensure that this is understood.

“Of course, the government position on Brexit is creating uncertainty for major manufacturing companies but this should not be used by Mr Tavares to raise the fear of closure of Ellesmere Port.

“The UK market is vitally important to Peugeot and if he wants to protect that market share he should openly commit to new models in both Ellesmere Port and Luton”.