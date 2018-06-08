Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

George Hinchliffe’s Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain has become a global sensation and nothing short of a UK national treasure - and now they’re heading to Storyhouse in Chester to perform for one night only.

Appearing as part of their Heresy II Heritage Tour, it charts the group’s rise from curiosity to virtuosity, from village hall to the Royal Albert Hall.

George Hinchliffe’s Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain can be seen at Storyhouse on Sunday, September 23.

Fondly known as ‘The Ukes of GB’, the group have performed for the British Royal Family and at BBC Proms, Sydney Opera House and Carnegie Hall.

However, not all is as it seems as they poke fun at the cultural elite; defying you to believe their own hype; bemused by all the hot air.

The Ukes’ ongoing ‘hand-luggage only’ world tour promises pure entertainment, dead-pan British humour and irresistible foot-tapping music.

They are masters of the unexpected, whether reimagining folk songs, twisting classical music favourites, uncovering quirky versions of rock covers, or playing the performers’ own all-original compositions.

There are no drums, pianos, backing tracks or banjos, no pitch shifters or electronic trickery. Only an astonishing revelation of the rich palette of orchestration afforded by ukuleles and singing (and a bit of whistling).

Tickets are on sale now priced at £25, or with 25% off for under-26s.

For more information visit www.storyhouse.com.