A heatwave warning has been issued by the Met Office, advising people to stay out of the sun until the end of the week.

The amber warning is in place until 9am on Friday for parts of England as stifling temperatures nudge the 30s, with a surge in sun stroke anticipated.

Experts are warning people to stay out of the sun and keep their homes as cool as possible and shutting windows during the day.

And although Chester does not currently have a weather warning, it's going to get even hotter as the week goes on, with temperatures forecast to reach 27C on Thursday.

The current heatwave is now said to be longer than the infamous hot weather spell that dominated the summer of 1976, and resulted in a drought.

The Met Office heatwave action warning urges people to keep away from the sun between 11am and 3pm as temperatures are predicted to hit 30C (86F) during the day, and 15C (59F) at night.

It says: "There is a 90 percent probability of heatwave conditions between 0900 on Monday and 0900 on Friday in parts of England.

"Stay out of the sun. Keep your home as cool as possible – shading windows and shutting them during the day may help.

"Open them when it is cooler at night. Keep drinking fluids. If there's anybody you know, for example an older person living on their own, who might be at special risk, make sure they know what to do."

The amber, or level three, warning is issued when temperatures are predicted to hit 30 degrees during the day, and 15 degrees at night, for at least two consecutive days.