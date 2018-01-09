Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after motorcycle tyres worth an estimated £1,000 were stolen from a garden shed in a Chester suburb.

The early hours incident happened on Long Lane, Upton , on Tuesday, January 2, 2018, at 3.06am.

Three men wearing black tracksuit clothing and baseball hats stole 19 Michelin Starcross 5 motorbike tyres from the shed, which retail for between £50-60 each.

PC James Wright said: “The items stolen are quite unusual and we are appealing for anyone who might have been offered these tyres, or seen these tyres for sale, to come forward.

“We are also asking for people living in the Upton area to review any personal CCTV they might have.”

If you saw anything unusual on the evening then please contact Cheshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 0718002902. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.