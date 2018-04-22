Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Chester jewellers is giving lucky couples the chance to receive the royal treatment this May, with £2,000 worth of FREE jewellery – but there’s a catch, they have to be tying the knot on the same day as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

To avoid being overshadowed by the royal couple, Beaverbrooks on Eastgate Street will be helping to make one couple’s big day even more special by covering the cost of their wedding jewellery.

To be in with the chance of receiving the royal treatment, couples will need to prove that they have their nuptials booked on the same day as Harry and Meghan, Saturday, May 19 2018.

(Image: wwwkerryannduffycom)

The lucky nearly-weds will have £2,000 to spend on their jewellery for their big day; be it wedding rings for the happy couple, diamonds for the bride, or gifts for the bridesmaid, flower girls and best men.

Store manager at Beaverbrooks Chester Sam Taylor said: “All eyes will be on Harry and Meghan’s ceremony this May, and couples who have booked their wedding on the same day might be feeling like their big day has been overshadowed by the royal occasion.

“To combat this, we want to give one local couple the royal treatment by inviting them in-store to enjoy a £2,000 shopping spree to help them find the perfect jewellery for their big day.”

To be in with the chance of winning, loved-up couples simply need to enter on the Beaverbrooks website at www.beaverbrooks.co.uk/the-royal-treatment before Monday, April 30 2018.