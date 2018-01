Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A busy road has been partially closed following a 'serious' collision involving two vehicles.

The A54 westbound in Kelsall has been shut following the incident, which was reported to emergency services at 4.08pm.

Cheshire police confirmed the North West Air Ambulance landed at the scene about 4.40pm. Accident investigators are also in attendance.

Traffic heading towards Chester will be affected.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.