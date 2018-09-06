A collision on Parkgate Road, Chester, this morning (Thursday, September 6) is causing traffic delays.
The two vehicle collision happened at 7.42am and involved a white van and a car.
The incident took place on Parkgate Road A540 northbound in Mollington.
No serious injuries were reported and paramedics are at the scene to assess a passenger.
While the road is not blocked traffic is beginning to build up.
