A two-vehicle collision on M56 westbound has seen one lane closed at junction 12 this morning (Tuesday, September 11).

According to travel site Inrix, a car and a van were involved in the incident between junction 12 for Runcorn and junction 14 for Hapsford with congestion stretching to junction 11 for Preston Brook.

Traffic is queuing and lane three of three has been closed.

There are no reports of injuries.

