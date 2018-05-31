Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Incidents on the M53 and M56 are causing traffic chaos for commuters this morning (Thursday, May 31).

One lane is currently closed on the M53 northbound between J5 A41 for Eastham and J4 A5137/B5137 at Bebington due to an accident involving a car and a lorry which has caused significant damage to the central reservation.

Highways England tweeted that there are delays of around 15 minutes on the M53.

And on the M56 at J9 Lymm Interchange, a car fire has closed the slip road from the eastbound carriageway to the M6 northbound carriageway. There is congestion but traffic can still continue on the link road to the J20 roundabout and rejoin the M6 northbound, according to traffic website Inrix.