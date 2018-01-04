Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two people are in hospital with 'serious injuries' following a multi-vehicle crash near Chester this morning (Thursday, January 4).

The collision, which happened at around 8am, closed the A5117 near Costco in both directions as emergency services including police and an air ambulance were deployed to the scene.

A spokesperson for North West Ambulance said two people, one who is believed to be a female, were taken by road ambulance to Aintree University Hospital where they remain in a 'serious' condition.

The road has since been reopened and traffic has now returned to normal.