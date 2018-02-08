Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Chronicle understands two men tragically died in a collision on the A41 yesterday (Wednesday, February 7).

The accident, involving a car and a van-style vehicle, happened on the A41 Whitchurch Road, Chowley, near Tattenhall , about 1.20pm.

It is understood two young men in the car sadly passed away.

There was a third young man who was a rear seat passenger in the car who suffered serious injuries.

The female driver of the other vehicle was airlifted to hospital.

Police, fire and ambulance crews attended the scene.

Cheshire Constabulary closed the busy main road between Broxton roundabout and Sainsbury’s roundabout in Chester for several hours to allow a collision investigation to take place.

North West Ambulance Service scrambled the air ambulance helicopter, a land ambulance and two rapid response vehicles.

Police have appealed for information about the tragic incident.

Inspector Liz Cunningham, of Cheshire Police , said yesterday: “As part of our investigation I’m keen to hear from anyone who was driving in the area between 1pm and 1.20pm today and believes they may have witnessed the collision or has any information which could assist with our investigation.”

Anyone with any information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 432 of February 7, 2018.

■ There was tragedy on Sealand Road near Chester on Tuesday (February 6) when Joseph Michael Evans, 49, from Shotton was killed after the Renault Megane he was driving was involved in a collision with a lorry. His sister Donna was also badly injured, but is said to be recovering in hospital.