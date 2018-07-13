Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two schools previously run by the University of Chester Academies Trust have been taken over by another organisation.

Last month, crisis-ridden UCAT announced it was to abolish itself after giving up control of all its seven schools in Cheshire and Staffordshire.

This came just days after the government announced it was taking University Church of England Academy in Ellesmere Port out of its control following a second damning inspection.

Now Chester-based North West Academies Trust - which runs Delamere Academy and St Martin’s Academy in Chester among others - has been given the green light to take over the running of a high school in Northwich and a primary in Weaverham.

The Department for Education (DfE) has announced that NWAT has been approved to bring UCAN - The University of Chester Academy Northwich - and UPAW - University Primary Academy Weaverham - into their trust.

The transition from UCAT to NWAT will get under way early in the next academic year.

CEO of NWAT Steve Docking said: “This is an exciting time for all involved with the trust and we are delighted to have the opportunity to work with both schools.

“It is really important to us that the schools are the best they can be, are forward thinking, with the highest possible standards and open children’s eyes to the world of possibility.

“We will make sure that these schools become centres of excellence and are the first choice for parents who want the best education for their children. We are looking forward to the challenges ahead and putting the schools back at the heart of their communities.”

UCAT took the reins at the former Rudheath Community High in 2011 and renamed the school University of Chester Academy Northwich (UCAN).

The same trust was handed charge of Wallerscote Primary three years later, and it became University Primary Academy Weaverham (UPAW).

Now NWAT, one of the country’s highest-performing trusts with a superb record of improving schools and getting results, will lead the way after their bid was approved by the DfE.

NWAT currently operates four schools across Cheshire and Shropshire, with another free school school in pre-opening.

Delamere Academy, near Northwich, was recently named one of the top 10 non-fee paying primary schools in the country by Tatler magazine, for consistently featuring in the top 1% of schools in Government’s School Performance Tables.

In the latest Government tables, Oak View Academy in Winsford was named as the most improved primary in Cheshire West and Chester for progress in reading.

St Martin’s Academy in Chester was rated outstanding by Ofsted within a year of its opening in 2013.

Ellesmere Primary School, in Shropshire, has been making progress in all areas since joining NWAT in 2016.