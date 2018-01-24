Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police say they are 'determined' to catch the thieves who stole a two-foot owl sculpture from a park in Ellesmere Port.

The landmark, which was specially carved in wood by chainsaw artist Simon O'Rourke, was taken from Meadow Park, off Dolphin Crescent in Great Sutton between 2pm on Monday (January 22) and 4pm on Tuesday (January 23).

This was the first unique animal sculpture trail to be added to the newly renovated park in November.

The nine owl sculptures on top of a tree trunk depict a story of an owl searching for her home, and as they are quite heavy, police believe the thieves may have used a wheelbarrow to move the stolen carving which was embedded in concrete.



They are urging anyone with information that may help with the investigation to come forward.



Sergeant Daniel Greenhalgh said: “The animal sculpture trail has only been in the park for a matter of months and we are determined to catch the thieves and have the stolen owl returned.



“If you witnessed the owl being stolen, were in or near the park between 2pm on Monday 22 January and 4pm on Tuesday 23 January and saw anyone acting suspiciously or have any other information which may assist with our investigation then please get in touch.”

Simon O'Rourke wrote on Facebook: "The Ruby sculpture at Meadow Park has been stolen. Please share this today to try to help find it and get it back for the community group who worked so hard to get it there in the first place!

"Someone knows where it is so please post and share and let's get it back."

Anyone with information about the theft should call police on 101, quoting incident number 587 of 23 January, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 .

